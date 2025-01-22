One Of The Greatest Sons Of Bharat Mata: Prez Murmu Pays Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, acknowledging his monumental role in India's freedom struggle and his enduring legacy.

Taking to social media, President Murmu expressed her respect, stating, "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose observed as Parakram Diwas, I pay my humble tribute to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata."

"Netaji is among the most resolute and inspiring figures in India's freedom struggle. His clarion call for freedom inspired millions of Indians to join the struggle for independence," she wrote.

"Netaji's relentless determination to achieve freedom and his courageous leadership of Azad Hind Fauj will continue to inspire generations of Indians," the President," the President added.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, is celebrated as a symbol of courage and patriotism.

Recognising his contributions, the Government of India declared his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, a day to honour his legacy and inspire citizens, particularly the youth, to emulate his bravery and national pride.

In 2021, the first Parakram Diwas was commemorated at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata. A year later, a holographic statue of Netaji was inaugurated at India Gate.

Plans are also underway to construct a National Memorial dedicated to Netaji on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Known for his indomitable courage, exceptional leadership, and vision for equality and justice, Netaji continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations of Indians.

Bose was the son of a wealthy and prominent Bengali lawyer. He began his studies at Presidency College in Calcutta (now Kolkata) but was expelled in 1916 due to his involvement in nationalist activities.

He later graduated from Scottish Church College in 1919. Following his graduation, his parents sent him to the University of Cambridge to prepare for the Indian Civil Service.

Although he passed the civil service examination in 1920, Bose decided to withdraw his candidacy the following year and returned to India to join the freedom movement.