Bitget Expands Futures Offering With HIVEUSDT Launch Featuring 20X Leverage And Bot Integration

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the addition of HIVEUSDT perpetual futures to its trading platform. The contract, available from December 23, 2024, at 4:00 PM (UTC+8), offers up to 20x leverage and is compatible with advanced trading bots, providing users with flexible strategies for navigating the market.

This latest addition reinforces Bitget's commitment to expanding its suite of perpetual futures offerings, catering to both experienced traders and newcomers seeking diverse trading tools.

HIVEUSDT Futures Details



Launch Date : December 23, 2024, at 4:00 PM (UTC+8)

Leverage : Up to 20x

Settlement Asset : USDT

Tick Size : 0.0001

Funding Fee Settlement : Every eight hours Availability : 24/7

The HIVEUSDT contract parameters, including leverage and maintenance margins, are subject to adjustments based on prevailing market risks.

Futures Trading Ecosystem at Bitget

Bitget offers a robust futures trading environment, accommodating a range of strategies through its diverse product lineup:



USDT-M Futures : Unified account equity with multiple pairs settled in USDT.

Coin-M Futures : Use the underlying cryptocurrency as collateral and settlement. USDC-M Futures : Trade with USDC for settlement and margin.

By introducing advanced trading bot compatibility, Bitget enables users to automate and optimize their futures trading experience across its platform, whether on the official website or the Bitget app.

Expanding Accessibility to HIVE Futures

The launch of HIVEUSDT perpetual futures further aligns with Bitget's strategy to expand its futures ecosystem, providing traders access to a wider range of market opportunities. With continuous updates and innovations, Bitget maintains its position as a top destination for futures trading in the cryptocurrency space.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

