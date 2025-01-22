Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Important Satellite Equipment In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 17, scouts of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) discovered an enemy position with important satellite equipment near the Russian village of Tyotkino.
The HUR press service announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“FPV drones destroyed Russian devices used for the Yamal-401, Yamal-402 and Yamal-300K satellites operating in the Ka-band frequency,” the report says.
The drones also hit a dugout with enemy personnel.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front, soldiers from the HUR active operations units destroyed 30 fortifications and eliminated more than 130 invaders in January.
