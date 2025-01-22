Zelensky Discusses Cooperation To Achieve Peace With Argentina's President
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Argentina Javier Milei discussed coordination efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace.
Zelensky shared this update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"I had a good meeting with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. Thank you for your continued support for Ukraine. We talked about coordinating our efforts with partners to bring about a just and lasting peace. We greatly value Argentina's full understanding and willingness to help," Zelensky wrote.
He emphasized Ukraine's appreciation for Argentina's understanding and willingness to assist.
"We are glad that Javier is succeeding in the changes he planned, and that Argentina is growing stronger economically. The achievements speak for themselves-the effective implementation of economic reforms and the restoration of economic potential," the Ukrainian leader added.
Previously, Zelensky also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss the EU integration.
