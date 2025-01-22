Miami Beach's The Raleigh, A Rosewood Hotel & Residences, Announces Residential Construction Milestones

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This pivotal phase of is centered on the foundational processes of excavation and piling, and marks the start of construction on the new Peter Marino-designed 17-story residential tower at The Raleigh. As this next phase of residential construction commences, SHVO has enlisted Newmark to recapitalize the project, which will be the first tower to go vertical on what will become Miami's renowned "Billionaire's Beach."

"The Raleigh is a transformative development shaping the future of South Beach and we have assembled a first-class team to realize our vision," said Michael Shvo, CEO and Founder of SHVO. "We are creating a new standard for collectible design and ultra-luxury living on Miami Beach while respecting the property's incredible history."

The Raleigh redevelopment includes a 60 room and suite Rosewood hotel seamlessly integrated within the Raleigh, Richmond, and South Seas historic Art Deco facades, the new beachfront residential tower with 40 private residences crafted by Peter Marino, and an exclusive beach club operated by the acclaimed Milan-based restaurant group Langosteria. The three-acre estate-one of Miami Beach's largest private developments-is on track for completion in 2027.

"We are deeply honored to be chosen to restore and revitalize The Raleigh. Preserving its legacy and restoring its timeless beauty is not just a project, it's a responsibility we take great pride in. We're proud to play a role in ensuring its story continues for generations to come," said Jami Reyes, Americaribe Moriarty Joint Venture's Director of Strategic Partnerships.

As the centerpiece of Miami Beach's emerging ultra-luxury landscape, The Raleigh is the first major project along "Billionaire's Beach" to secure its full site building permit, and advance to this phase of construction, with excavation and piling work to be completed later this year. Over $1 billion is being invested into creating this unparalleled luxury destination, seamlessly combining history and innovation. The restoration will unify The Raleigh with the adjacent historic Richmond and South Seas hotels, creating a cohesive estate that redefines scale, design, and service in Miami Beach.

Americaribe, LLC, is the U.S. and Caribbean subsidiary of French construction giant Bouygues Construction, a global firm employing over 32,500 people across 50 countries. With its partner John Moriarty & Associates of Florida, the joint venture brings together the talented teams that have completed projects including the Perez Art Museum Miami, Brickell City Centre, and luxury residential buildings including 87 Park, Park Grove and Downtown Miami's upcoming Waldorf Astoria supertall tower.

The Raleigh's Transformation

Situated on 215 linear feet of pristine beachfront at 1775 Collins Avenue, The Raleigh will ultimately unveil a 17-story condominium tower with 40 private residences as well as a 60 room and suite Rosewood hotel seamlessly integrated into historic Art Deco facades. The residences span two- to five-bedroom homes and five exceptional Penthouses. Expansive terraces seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an unparalleled beachfront living experience, while floor-to-ceiling windows transform the ocean and city vistas into works of art.

Along with thoughtfully crafted residences, The Raleigh will offer a curated selection of five-star amenities and bespoke hotel services for residents, including two distinct residential lobbies adorned with collector art and meticulously curated furnishings by Peter Marino, with one accessible by a private Porte Cochere with valet, doorman and onsite parking, and the other via architectural colonnade. A double-height fitness center featuring state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment will be complemented by an outdoor, ocean-facing private residential fitness area, and residents will enjoy their own private entrance to Rosewood's Asaya Spa featuring an ocean-inspired Hammam, restorative treatments, healing remedies, and nurturing body therapies.

Additionally, residents will have their choice of four distinct pools, with the sunset and sunrise pools reserved exclusively for them including bar, private cabanas, and poolside service by Rosewood. The Raleigh's iconic fleur-de-lis shaped pool, one of Miami Beach's most recognized landmarks, will maintain its historical integrity, as well as The Martini Bar, renovated by Peter Marino and staffed with Rosewood mixologists. Further elevating the gastronomic footprint, the property will also be home to some of the most coveted dining experiences in Miami Beach. Residents will have priority access to numerous restaurants including the meticulously restored Tiger Room restaurant with outdoor terrace seating overlooking the historic Raleigh pool, a Rosewood signature restaurant within the historic South Seas, and a poolside bar and café. Additionally, residents receive a social membership to the members-only Beach Club with gourmet dining by Langosteria, featuring Italian-influenced fresh seafood and cuisine from the renowned restaurant group. The Beach Club will provide residents and members with a sense of exclusivity and European flair, and will be Langosteria's first US location.

Residential sales are being handled exclusively by the in-house The Raleigh team led by Anna Sherrill. For more information, please visit theraleigh .

