BLUETTI Unveils Apex 300 And Energypro 6K At CES 2025, Highlighting Brand Refinement Strategy For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As part of its strategy to refine and elevate its global brand, BLUETTI launched its new product era 3.0, showcasing its groundbreaking new product series: Bluetti Elite , Apex, and EnergyPro . The highly anticipated products, Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K, were officially unveiled during the event, marking a significant leap in the company's ongoing commitment to pioneering clean storage.

BLUETTI Apex 300: The All-in-One Solution for Every Scenario

The Bluetti Apex 300 Portable Power Station

is a versatile portable power station with a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, providing reliable power for home backup, RV road trips, and other off-grid scenarios. It can deliver both 120V and 240V power simultaneously, meaning user can handle essential appliances and heavy-duty devices like well pumps and dryers.

With advanced parallel-expansion technology, the Apex 300 can scale up to an impressive 58kWh storage and 11.52kW output, ensuring up to a week of power supply during extended outages. In parallel, it is powerful enough to charge an electric vehicle.

Charging is fast and flexible - powered by Turbo Boost charging technology, users can recharge the Apex 300 to 80% in just 45 minutes from mains power. Alternative charging options include solar panels, vehicles, generators, and EV stations. With industry-leading PV charging capacity of up to 30,720W, the Apex 300 ensures stable power even in remote locations or prolonged blackouts.

The Apex 300 is expected to be officially released in the second quarter of 2025.

BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K: The Ultimate Power Solution for Small to Medium Homes

Designed for residential and small-to-medium business use, the Bluetti EnergyPro 6K

Whole House Battery Backup

is a reliable, affordable and cost effective home energy storage system that integrates solar, battery, grid, generator, and EV power sources. It supplies dependable backup power during power outages, peak periods, or other off-grid settings.

The EnergyPro offers flexible scalability for a personalized power experience. By connecting up to five EnergyPro 6K units, users can achieve substantial power output and storage capabilities to weather extended blackouts or support small off-grid farms.

Seamlessly integrating with users' existing rooftop solar systems, the EnergyPro 6K optimizes energy usage by storing excess solar power. This allows homeowners to always be prepared for power interruptions while reducing their electricity bills. The AT1 Smart Distribution Box further enhances energy efficiency by allowing any supported EV to charge the battery during extended power outages, and home standby generators to automatically fuel the battery without manual switching. This comprehensive energy solution ensures uninterrupted power in any situation, without relying on the grid or favorable weather conditions.

The EnergyPro 6K

is expected to be officially released in the second quarter of 2025.

Powered by BLUETTI Future Tech System

The Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K are powered by BLUETTI's cutting-edge Future Energy Tech System, which consists of four key pillars:



BLUEPEAK Innovation Hub : The core of BLUETTI's hardware and physical innovations in energy storage.

BLUELINK Energy Network : The brain behind BLUETTI's product and energy solutions, providing intelligent and seamless connectivity.

BLUEGRID Power Infrastructure : Tailored tech solutions for households and SME businesses, offering scalable and efficient power management. BLUELIFE Ecosystem Tech : A lifestyle-driven tech ecosystem that integrates energy seamlessly into daily life, empowering consumers to embrace sustainable living.

BLUETTI's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and clean energy solutions is poised to reshape how consumers and businesses manage their power needs in 2025 and beyond. For more information on the upcoming products and BLUETTI's vision, visit us at booth 9837 CES 2025 and explore the future of energy.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI

is a pioneer force in clean energy technology, committed to a sustainable future by providing green and independent energy storage solutions for every household. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has gained the trust of 3.5 million customers and established a presence in over 110 countries & regions. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) Program , BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to millions of African families in off-grid areas.

Contact: Ellen Lee, [email protected]



SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC