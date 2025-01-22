Apple Rumoured To Launch Iphone 17 Air: Features, Price, And More

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple is reportedly planning a major shake-up in its lineup this fall with the rumoured introduction of the iPhone 17 Air. Designed to be the thinnest iPhone ever, this model is expected to mark a significant departure from Apple's existing strategies, targeting users who prioritise design and portability over high-end features. Here's a deep dive into what the rumour mill suggests about the iPhone 17 Air.

The standout feature of the iPhone 17 Air is its ultra-slim profile. Multiple sources hint at a thickness ranging from 5.5mm to 6mm, making it slimmer than the iPhone 6 (6.9mm), Apple's thinnest phone to date. For comparison, the device may even rival the 5.1mm M4 iPad Pro, showcasing Apple's expertise in crafting sturdy, lightweight devices despite concerns over potential durability issues.

Illustrative photo on X

To achieve this design, Apple is reportedly working on new battery technology using carbon nanotubes and a mix of materials like nickel and cobalt. However, insiders suggest that challenges in miniaturising components like the battery and thermal materials might limit how thin the final product can be.

Display

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch OLED LTPO display, offering dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz and as low as 1Hz for power efficiency. This will likely include the Dynamic Island design and Face ID, consistent with Apple's flagship models.

Performance

Powering the device will likely be the A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. While not as advanced as the A19 Pro chip reserved for higher-end models, this configuration is expected to handle Apple's AI-driven features, such as Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 17 Air may also debut with Apple's first in-house Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular modem chips, signalling the company's move away from Qualcomm. These advancements could further enhance connectivity and reduce reliance on third-party suppliers.

Cameras

The 17 Air may only have a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. While this is a step down from the dual and triple-camera setups seen in other iPhones, the emphasis appears to be on maintaining a sleek form factor.

The iPhone 17 Air aims to carve out a niche distinct from the base and Pro models. Inspired by the MacBook Air, the phone is expected to appeal to users who value portability and aesthetics over features like advanced cameras or larger batteries.

This strategy aligns with Apple's efforts to boost sales after the mixed reception of its Mini and Plus models, which have struggled to gain traction. Replacing the Plus model with the Air could revitalise interest in Apple's mid-tier offerings.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Pricing rumours remain conflicting. Some sources suggest the 17 Air could start below $999, making it more affordable than the Pro models. Others speculate it may exceed the $1,299 price tag of the iPhone 16 Pro Max due to its cutting-edge design and Apple's ambitious manufacturing goals.

As always, Apple's fall event will be the ultimate unveiling, and fans will eagerly await confirmation of what promises to be one of the company's most exciting releases in years.