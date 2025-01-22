FM Holds Meetings In Davoswith Arab, Foreign Counterparts, Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held meetings Wednesday with foreign and Arab counterparts and UN officials during his participation in the 55th session of the World Economic Forum in Davos.Safadi conducted bilateral talks with Yemen's Deputy Chair of the Presidential Leadership Council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel, Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti, Switzerland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric, and World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain.Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering joint cooperation with Jordan across various fields, alongside regional developments.Safadi emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and intensifying efforts to ensure sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip. He underscored the need for genuine pathways to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution that fulfills the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.He also highlighted the urgent need to halt Israel's escalating actions in the West Bank and its aggression against Palestinians in the occupied territories, warning of the risk of escalating tensions due to the Israeli government's continued violations and policies.Safadi called for international support for Lebanon to restore its security and stability and reiterated the importance of reinforcing the ceasefire in the country while urging Israel to halt its violations of international law and humanitarian law.Regarding Syria, Safadi stressed the need to support the Syrian people as they navigate a transitional period, ensuring the country's unity, sovereignty, and stability while enabling Syrians to rebuild their homeland as a free and inclusive state that guarantees the rights of all its citizens.Safadi also participated in a dialogue session with Washington Post journalist David Ignatius, where he reiterated the necessity of a collective international effort to sustain the ceasefire in Gaza, provide immediate humanitarian aid to the Strip, and support both Syria and Lebanon in achieving stability and progress.