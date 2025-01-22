Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Smart Bed (HAD-334)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart bed that could automatically and non-invasively monitor a person's vital statistics when in bed," said an inventor, from St. Lucie, Fla., "so I invented the SMART BED. My design could also summon emergency services or contact the individual's provider if an emergency or adverse health situation was detected."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart bed designed to monitor the user's health. In doing so, it offers an alert in the event of an adverse health condition. It also provides the user or health care professionals with a history of the user's health status during sleep and rest times. The invention features an innovative and non-invasive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-334, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

