Crown Prince Meets Head Of Bahrain's Delegation At WEF Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 22 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday met with Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, head of Bahrain's delegation at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, who is the chairman of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and chairman of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen).During a meeting on the sidelines of WEF, the Crown Prince expressed pride in the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Bahrain, led by King Abdullah II and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Discussions addressed means to advance cooperation and expertise exchange across economic and technological fields, as well as training programmes to equip young people with the technical skills in demand in the labour market.The meeting also covered developments in the region and the importance of stepping up efforts to ensure the Gaza ceasefire holds, and the sustained flow of sufficient aid to the Strip.His Royal Highness expressed Jordan's commitment to supporting Syria's unity, security, and stability.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Ambassador to Switzerland Nawaf Al Tal, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.