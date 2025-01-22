Mathworks Makes $1 Million Commitment To The Arbor Day Foundation For Tree Planting Projects

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., January 22, 2025 /3BL/ - The Arbor Day Foundation celebrates an impactful partnership with MathWorks , a leading developer of mathematical computing software, as they embrace a multifaceted approach to driving positive impact through trees.

As part of their partnership, MathWorks is committing $1 million to the Arbor Day Foundation's pledge to and distribute 10 million trees in the six states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“MathWorks is embodying the bold leadership of an organization eager to use its resources to create positive change,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“Replanting trees in the wake of disaster is an effort bigger than all of us. And something bigger than all of us, takes all of us. We're grateful MathWorks has chosen to stand alongside the Arbor Day Foundation in this important moment as we seek to replant hope.”

This funding will help reach communities and forestlands needing restoration following the back-to-back hurricanes. Some communities are already feeling the impact of those dollars. In December, funding from MathWorks helped the Arbor Day Foundation and its local planting partner distribute 800 trees to Asheville, North Carolina residents.

"MathWorks is proud to support the Arbor Day Foundation, reinforcing our commitment to actively help tackle climate change," said Jack Little, CEO of MathWorks.“Collaborating with this organization allows MathWorks to contribute to global reforestation efforts and help create a healthier planet for future generations."

In addition to their hurricane recovery efforts, MathWorks has also made a significant investment in forestry carbon credits in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation's carbon-focused division, Arbor Day Carbon. This project focuses on restoring the Mississippi Alluvial Valley's forest ecosystem, helping to improve local water quality, support wildlife habitat, and sequester carbon.

“As a company deeply rooted in science and innovation, the MathWorks commitment is a resounding affirmation of the importance of the voluntary carbon market in the effort to slow climate change. Their support of this project will nurture the growth of one of our country's most critical ecosystems and shape a better future for us all,” said Chris Tointon, president of Arbor Day Carbon.

Visit arborday to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's hurricane recovery efforts and the nonprofit's work in the voluntary carbon market.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday .

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,500 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks .

###