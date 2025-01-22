Acer Unveils New Travelmate Laptops For The Education Market With Reinforced Durability And User Sensing Software

Editor's Summary



Acer launches three new robust and long-lasting laptops; Acer TravelMate B5 14, TravelMate B3 11, and the convertible TravelMate B3 Spin 12 for classroom use.

The ultra-durable, MIL-STD 810H-compliant designs feature shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced brackets, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Powered by up to Intel® CoreTM 3 processors[1] and Windows 11 Pro, these laptops ensure smooth performance and all-day power with fast-charging batteries[2].

All models include built-in Acer User Sensing Software to promote better usage habits with screen distance and break reminder alerts. Modular and serviceable keyboard designs allow for seamless repairs, helping reduce the total cost of ownership.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Acer TravelMate B5 14, TravelMate B3 11, and the convertible TravelMate Spin 12 at the 2025 BETT Show in London, all featuring advanced technology, rugged designs, and reliable features to support students in both in-class and hybrid learning environments.

The devices are equipped with up to Intel® CoreTM 3 processors[1], offering smooth performance and low power consumption. Fast internet connection is ensured with up to Wi-Fi 7[1] connectivity to give students the extra boost they need to excel during online collaborations and classes. Each model includes the Acer User Sensing software that sends usage alerts including screen distance and study break reminders, and modular designs for seamless device maintenance.

Acer TravelMate B5 14

The TravelMate B5 14 offers a large view for learning in today's modern classrooms, featuring up to an optional 14-inch FHD[1] (1920x1080) display with IPS screen technology[1]. Powered by up to an Intel Core 3 processor N355[1], it ensures responsive performance with low power consumption making it a reliable choice for students when multitasking and collaborating. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 12

The TravelMate B3 Spin 12's convertible design makes learning more engaging and facilitates collaborative work among peers. It is equipped with up to an Intel® processor N250 and with a 12-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) screen with an optional TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light emission display[1] for greater comfort while reading, writing and watching videos. An optional stylus[1] provides precise control and quick note-taking, and has a dedicated dock for fast charging. The 5MP world-facing camera[1] allows learners to fold back the device and use the screen for recording, and the tent mode for hands-free viewing and to save on desk space during lectures.

Acer TravelMate B3 11

Designed for efficient mobile learning, the TravelMate B3 11 is an 11.6-inch laptop powered by the latest Intel processor N250[1]. It features an FHD (1920x1080) display and offers a wide range of options for connecting peripherals, including dual Type-C ports, two Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.0.

All new TravelMate devices offer AI-enhanced audio clarity with Acer PurifiedVoice, which uses AI noise reduction to filter background noise, and a temporal noise-reducing camera for clear video calls. Built for durability and to withstand common accidents, the laptops comply with MIL-STD 810H standards, featuring shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced brackets and mechanically anchored keys. The spill-resistant keyboards utilize Acer's unique drainage design, which routes water out from the bottom of the chassis and ensures vital components are protected.

The new TravelMate laptops offer fast internet and easy management features with Wi-Fi 7[1] and optional 4G LTE[1] connectivity. With Windows Autopilot for simplified device enrollment and modular designs with replaceable keyboards for quick repairs, these durable devices ensure all-day power for classes and learning. The ergonomic designs, featuring dual rubber feet for a secure grip, make for easy handling and mobility, making them perfect for active learners.

Pricing and Availability

The TravelMate B3 11 (TMB311-34) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 429.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 499, and in Australia in 1,099, starting at Q1.

The TravelMate B3 Spin 12 (TMB312R-31) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 399, and in Australia in Q1, starting at AUD 1,489.

The TravelMate B5 14 (TMB514-31-G2) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 549.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 349.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Specifications