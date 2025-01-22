ABVP Meets Union Ministers, Submits Memorandum On Various Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad led by ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki met the Union of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum on various key issues and demanded immediate steps from the government.

While submitting the memorandum to the of Tribal Affairs, ABVP raised demands such as increasing the number of teachers to strengthen school education in tribal areas, focusing on infrastructure like buildings and playgrounds, initiating vocational, technical, and agricultural training setups in tribal regions, and introducing schemes like the National Migrant/Overseas Scholarship Program.

Moreover, in the memorandum submitted to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ABVP called for the regularisation of the NFOBC (National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes) scholarship and issues faced in its implementation, ensuring the free availability of Braille software and books for visually impaired students in all educational institutions and filling up of the vacant positions reserved for OBC, SC and ST categories in key educational institutions across the country.

ABVP National General Secretary, Virendra Solanki stated that the ABVP is committed in ensuring social harmony and uplifting every section of society.

“Our aim is to encourage the government to take concrete steps to promote students of all communities, enabling them to integrate in the mainstream area while preserving the cultural heritage. We have urged the government to act promptly on the demands mentioned in the memorandum. Both the ministries held detailed discussions with the ABVP delegation on all the issues and assured a swift and affirmative action on all the demands,” he said.