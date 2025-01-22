Revo And Lexus Join Forces To Launch Exclusive Eyewear Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Revo | Lexus collection features four standout styles: Crafted, Spindle, Podium, and Double Stint. Each pair reflects the shared values of both brands, integrating Lexus-inspired design elements, including curated color palettes, carbon fiber inlays, and rubber accents, as well as Revo's best-in-class polarized lenses.

The collection offers two dynamic styles developed in partnership with Lexus Racing and two lifestyle designs reflecting the understated luxury Lexus is renowned for. Signature details, such as engraved logos and the unique DayGlow yellow of the Vasser Sullivan Championship Racing Lexus RC F GT3 race cars, add a bespoke touch to each frame.

Lexus Lifestyle:



Crafted: A unisex vintage-inspired square style featuring an integrated spring hinge, stitched leather top bar, and removable leather side shields. Spindle: Sleek navigator sunglass with built-in comfort, carbon fiber temples and inlay details.

Lexus Sports Style:



Podium: Inspired by Lexus Racing, this sporty square wrap style boasts unique details and an exciting pop of color. Double Stint: A sleek unisex wrap style equipped with Lexus Racing-inspired elements.

"Revo is honored to partner with a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of both companies-thoughtful craftsmanship, refined design, and a focus on delivering unparalleled experiences. As we celebrate Revo's 40th anniversary, we are proud to continue pushing boundaries and embracing exciting collaborations like this."

"The Revo | Lexus collection showcases the exceptional quality and craftsmanship synonymous with both brands, while also highlighting elements unique to Lexus," said Jeff Bal, Lexus Marketing. "With inspiration from Lexus' signature taillight to the iconic black and DayGlow yellow livery of the Vasser Sullivan Championship Racing Lexus RC F GT3 race cars, Lexus details are thoughtfully incorporated throughout this collection."

The Revo | Lexus collection will debut with exclusive luxury packaging, further distinguishing the eyewear from Revo's existing premium line-up.

To learn more about Revo's sunglasses and the exciting Lexus collection visit:

