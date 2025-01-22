Wilsquare Capital Announces Promotions Of Andrew Scharf And Matthew Padgett

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital , a lower-middle private equity firm, today announced the of Andrew Scharf to Managing Director and Matthew Padgett to Senior Associate.

Since joining WILsquare in 2018, Andrew has played a critical role in the firm's growth, demonstrating exceptional skills in deal sourcing, execution, and portfolio company support. His deep understanding of the lower-middle market and transaction expertise have allowed him to deliver significant value and establish himself as a respected leader within the firm and industry. Andrew will continue to spearhead innovative investment strategies in his new role, partner closely with portfolio companies to unlock growth opportunities and play a pivotal role in shaping WILsquare's strategic vision.

"Andrew's leadership has been integral to advancing WILsquare's vision and mission," said Bill Willhite, Managing Partner. "His ability to drive results, foster strong relationships, and guide our portfolio companies toward meaningful growth embodies the core values of our firm. We are excited to see Andrew continue to elevate WILsquare's impact in his new role as Managing Director."

Matthew Padgett's journey with WILsquare began in 2019 as a summer intern, followed by becoming an Analyst in 2020. Over the past six years, Matthew has demonstrated relentless dedication and a keen analytical skill set, contributing to the firm's acquisitions and providing impactful support to portfolio companies. As Senior Associate, will deepen his involvement in evaluating growth strategies, leading due diligence efforts, and working closely with management teams in accelerating the achievement of key strategic initiatives.

"Matthew exemplifies the values and vision that drive WILsquare's success," said Jamie Wilmsen, Partner. "His intellectual curiosity, meticulous approach, and collaborative spirit have consistently delivered outstanding results for WILsquare and our management teams. We are confident that he will continue to excel in his expanded role, making a meaningful impact on our investments and portfolio companies."

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

Contact:

Sean Hixson

[email protected]

314-283-0341

SOURCE WILsquare Capital

