RTA Engages Al Warqa Residents To Gather Feedback And Showcase Road Projects

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 22ndJanuary 2025:

The Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently hosted a dialogue session with Al Warqa residents to gather feedback, explore potential improvements, and address public inquiries.

Held at Dubai Safari Park, the event brought together community members, local business owners, and shop operators alongside senior RTA officials, department heads, and staff. RTA also showcased key road infrastructure projects and ongoing initiatives in the area.

The gathering reflects RTA's commitment to fostering direct communication with residents across Dubai, addressing their concerns, and aligning with its Strategic Goal of achieving Customer Happiness.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency and Chairman of the Customers Council, RTA welcomed attendees and thanked them for their participation. He highlighted RTA's commitment to listening to feedback, enhancing services to meet aspirations, and prioritising public happiness. Mahboob reaffirmed RTA's dedication to delivering solutions that cater to the needs of residents, citizens, and visitors across Dubai while addressing their future expectations.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA reviewed the completed and ongoing projects aimed at enhancing road infrastructure and improving traffic flow in Al Warqa. He also reflected on key initiatives that include constructing an additional entrance and exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with two lanes in each direction and a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour per direction. Furthermore, he shed light on the widening of the main road of the residential area from one to two lanes in each direction, complemented by new parking spaces and a dedicated cycling track.

RTA recently completed traffic improvement works near GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa. The project included the addition of 150 new parking spaces and the establishment of secure entrances and exits for the parking areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and ease vehicle movement during student drop-off and pick-up times. These enhancements are projected to reduce congestion and cut delays by 35% to 50%.