UN Chief: Leadership Deficit Amid Geopolitical Divisions Reshape Global Landscape

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed on Wednesday deep concern over rising global challenges and lack of effective leadership amid geopolitical divisions that reshape regions particularly in the Middle East.

Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres said that the ceasefire in Gaza, the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, and the formation of a in Lebanon after years of stagnation give the world a glimpse of hope.

He added that the conflict in Sudan and Ukraine still threat stability, stressing UN's commitment to promote solutions grounded in the principles of UN Charter international law and the sovereignty of nations.

The Secretary-General pointed to the severe economic hardships faced by many developing countries particularly in Africa, where soaring inflation and crippling debt are major obstacles consuming 27 percent of government revenues.

He added that this is considered unsustainable and that many governance systems are outdated and ill-equipped to address these modern challenges.

He called for urgent reforms to global institutions including the international financial system and the UN Security Council, pointing out that meaningful change requires a shift in attitudes as well as structures.

Guterres described the climate change as one of the most urgent existential threats, warning that rising temperatures driven by fossil fuel dependency are pushing the planet past critical thresholds with 2024 already being the hottest year on record.

"Thirteen of the world's largest ports are at risk of submersion due to rising sea levels" he cautioned, urging governments to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy sources.

He called on countries to deliver on their climate action plans ahead of COP30 in Brazil, stressing the need for increased financial support to help developing nations adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Guterres pointed to the potential of innovation and technologies to improve lives from enhancing healthcare to boosting agricultural productivity.

He also warned of the risks posed by unregulated artificial intelligence which could exacerbate inequalities, disrupt economies, and undermine trust in institutions.

He stressed the importance of including developing countries in discussions on technology governance to ensure equitable access and benefits.

"The recently adopted Global Digital Compact provides a framework for ensuring that digital technology serves humanity and helps close the digital divide," he added.

Guterres reaffirmed UN's commitment to leading global efforts and build a more sustainable inclusive and equitable world. (end)

imk







