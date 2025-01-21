Teal Partners With Blackpoint To Deliver Context-Driven Security To Smbs

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WASHINGTON, D.C. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Teal, a sophisticated managed serving forward-thinking small and medium-sized businesses, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Blackpoint Cyber, a trailblazer in threat intelligence and advanced cybersecurity tools. This collaboration underscores Teal's commitment to safeguarding clients with cutting-edge solutions that stay ahead of threats.







“As cyberattacks grow more complex, small businesses face unique challenges in protecting their sensitive data and operational continuity,” said Don Sauer, Cofounder and CEO of Teal.“Blackpoint Cyber offers critical visibility into emerging threats which empowers businesses to take proactive measures against cyber adversaries.”

Teal's emphasis on cybersecurity-forward solutions solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses that demand excellence.

“Client protection is one of our top priorities,” Sauer added.“This alliance ensures clients can access all the tools, expertise, and intelligence needed to stay ahead of modern threats. Together, we are redefining what it means to deliver cybersecurity services.”

“We're excited to team up with Teal-a company as passionate about innovation and cybersecurity as we are,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and CEO of Blackpoint Cyber.“Together, we're blending Teal's cutting-edge services with our nation-state-grade security to raise the bar on what it means to truly protect businesses in today's ever-changing threat landscape.”

About Teal:

Teal redefines IT service excellence by partnering with ambitious small- to medium-sized organizations looking to harness technology as a powerful growth driver. By aligning optimal IT solutions with strategic goals, the managed IT services company transforms technology into a true asset for its clients. With a Net Promoter Score consistently above 60, Teal delivers exceptional customer service to its clients.

At the forefront of cybersecurity – with certifications, integrated solutions, and independent security monitoring – Teal diligently safeguards data and systems, empowering businesses to focus their on growth. Recognized six times on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 list , the small business partner is trusted by growing companies to make technology work for them – efficiently, securely, and responsively.

About Blackpoint Cyber:

Blackpoint Cyber's mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry's fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

