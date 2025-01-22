Self Financial Launches Self Visa® Credit Card That Features One Of The Lowest Security Deposits In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With no credit check, consumers with low or no credit can qualify for a secured with $100 deposit

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today credit-building Self Financia l announced it has launched a secured card that requires a $100 minimum deposit, which is one of the lowest deposits in the industry. Designed for people who are new to credit or are trying to get their scores back on track, the deposit for the Self Visa® Credit Card requires no hard credit pull and makes it easier to start building credit history.

Previously, the card was only available to customers who had a Self Credit Builder Account , which is a loan in a bank-held certificate of deposit (CD) that builds credit and savings with each monthly installment payment. Consumers who don't have $100 upfront can still fund their Self Visa® Credit Card deposit over time through a Self Credit Builder Account.

"Nearly 72% of new Self customers express an interest in obtaining a secured Self Visa Credit Cardi. By offering this card, we're hoping to meet consumer demand while continuing to reduce barriers to building credit history," said Julie Szudarek, CEO of Self Financial.

In a recent Self customer survey 63 percent of new Self customers reported that their financial education was insufficient or non-existentii. Therefore, Self is also offering educational videos about credit cards, which include topics such as "How to Use Your First Credit Card" and "Secured vs. Unsecured Credit Cards."

Features of the Self Visa® Credit Card include:



No hard credit pull

No minimum score to qualify

Flexible funding options that work with the customer's existing bank account including Automated Clearing House (ACH) and debit payments, or using a Credit Builder Account

Reporting to all three credit bureaus $25 annual fee

Building a strong credit history is a significant factor for the financial well-being of more than 100 million Americans with low or no credit. The card has been beneficial to Self customers who are working on their credit.

"I've spent years looking for a secured credit card with a low minimum deposit - something that would actually let me work on my credit without foolish requirements..." said Bradley S., a Self credit card customer. "Self has given me a real chance to build a solid foundation for my finances. After feeling like my financial situation was blocked for so long, it feels amazing to finally be in control and moving forward."

Self continues to invest in products that increase access to credit building. Last year, the company introduced its unsecured Self Plus Credit Card, available to existing Self customers who have a history of on-time payments. It has a pre-approval process with income and expense verification and a credit check. The card does not require a security deposit and has a minimum starting credit limit of $200, with an annual fee of $35iii.

For more information visit or download the app.

About Self Financial

Self Financial is a 10-year-old credit-building financial technology company working to increase financial resilience. Self offers easy-to-use products that make obtaining and building credit accessible. Self is the Official Credit Building App of the San Antonio Spurs. Find it at Self, on the Apple App Store (270,000+ reviews and an average 4.9 rating) and on Google Play .

i Survey of 22,915 new Self customers collected by Self Financial during October 21-30, 2024.

ii Survey of 5,492 customers collected by Self Financial during December 20-30, 2024.

iii 30.99% APR varies; Self Plus Credit Card issued by Lead Bank. Fees apply.

SOURCE Self Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED