Radiography Testing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.92 Billion By 2033| Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiography is a nondestructive inspection technique that uses X-rays or gamma rays to understand the internal structure of any component. Comparing radiography to other nondestructive assessment techniques reveals some advantages. This method is pretty reproducible and may be used in various materials, and the data acquired can be saved for study in the future. Radiography is not only necessary but also one of the widely used methods. Many industries use radiography test equipment , including engineering, forensics, and security.

Market Dynamics

Advent of Portable Radiography Equipment Drives the Global Market

Portable radiography equipment dominates the market, especially in the automobile and offshore oil and gas sectors. End-users have recently expressed much interest in automated portable radiography equipment because it is more versatile. There is a more significant need for developing portable and small testing equipment because most inspection is performed in diverse locations, like when evaluating automotive parts.

Additionally, portable radiographic testing equipment is less expensive and offers a higher return on investment than conventional equipment. A single device can evaluate a variety of products in multiple locations. With portable radiography equipment, standard radiographic film or a plate with detectors that digitize the image for display on a computer screen can be used. The new program provides sophisticated picture-capturing and evaluation capabilities and DICOM/DICONDE-compliant data management.

Growing Applications in Aerospace Sector Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Radiography test equipment is a part of the aerospace industry and is primarily used to manufacture and maintain military and commercial aircraft. Applications in aircraft include checking the quality of essential aerospace parts, assemblies, and structures and finding internal faults in thick and complex forms made of metal and non-metal. The primary factors impacting the radiography market in the aircraft industry are the increasing significance given to safety requirements, diminishing service intervals, low emission targets, and the introduction of new materials and technologies.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global organic radiography test equipment market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%. The region benefits from top market players and robust R&D initiatives, enhancing the acceptance of non-destructive testing. NTS, with 28 labs across North America, supports medical device manufacturers in meeting essential certifications. The US government plans significant infrastructure investments, particularly in transportation, while Canada's oil and gas sector thrives on government incentives and advanced drilling techniques.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%, generating USD 681.16 million. The region hosts major radiography equipment producers like Canon and Hitachi. The FT160 EDXRF analyzer is notable for its high sample throughput. China and India are projected to dominate the construction industry, with the Chinese government incentivizing power and clean energy equipment manufacturing. Europe sees demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors, driven by safety concerns and government incentives for electric vehicles and power sector investments. The UK offers substantial tax incentives to boost investment in plant and machinery assets.

Key Highlights



The global radiography test equipment market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1.32 billion in 2025 to USD 2.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on technology, the global radiography test equipment market is bifurcated into film radiography, computed radiography, direct radiography, and computed tomography. The direct radiography segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global radiography test equipment market is bifurcated into aerospace and defense, energy and power, construction, oil and gas, automotive, manufacturing, and other end-user industries. The aerospace and defense segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global organic radiography test equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Hitachi LtdCanon Inc.Carestream Health Inc.Hamamatsu Photonics KKOlympus CorporationVidisco LtdNikon Metrology Inc.Teledyne DALSA Inc.GE Measurement and ControlYXLON International GmbH (COMET Group)

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Hamamatsu Photonics announced U.S. FDA clearance for the NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system for surgical pathology diagnostics.

Market Segmentation

By Technology



Film Radiography

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography Computed Tomography

By End-User Industry



Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Construction

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Manufacturing Other End-User Industries

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

