Tyra Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations At 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, announced today that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), taking place January 23-25, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "A multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of TYRA-200 in advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and other solid tumors with activating FGFR2 gene alterations (SURF201)"

Abstract: TPS646

Presenting Author: Robin Kate Kelley, MD, University of California San Francisco

Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: January 24, 2025, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST, Level 1, West Hall

Title: "TYRA-430: First reversible FGFR4/3 inhibitor designed to overcome current challenges in FGF19-driven hepatocellular carcinoma treatment"

Abstract: 583

Presenting Author: Ronald Swanson, Ph.D., Tyra Biosciences

Session: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: January 24, 2025, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST, Level 1, West Hall

The abstracts related to these posters and additional information can be found on the ASCO GI website .

About TYRA-200

TYRA-200 is an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor with potency against activating FGFR2 gene alterations and resistance mutations. The Phase 1 clinical study of TYRA-200, SURF201 ( S tudy in Previo U sly treated and R esistant F GFR2+ Cholangiocarcinoma and Other Advanced Solid Tumors) (NCT06160752), is a multi-center, open label study designed to evaluate the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the recommended Phase 2 dose of TYRA-200, as well as to evaluate the preliminary antitumor activity of TYRA-200. SURF201 is currently enrolling and dosing adults with advanced/metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and other advanced solid tumors with activating alterations in FGFR2.

About TYRA-430

TYRA-430 is an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers. The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Tyra's Investigational New Drug application to proceed with a Phase 1 clinical study of TYRA-430. The Phase 1 study will be a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of TYRA-430 in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other solid tumors with activating FGF/FGFR pathway aberrations (SURF431).

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with three clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. The Company's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, TYRA-300, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor that is designed to avoid the toxicities associated with inhibition of FGFR1, FGFR2 and FGFR4, while being agnostic for the FGFR3 gatekeeper mutations. TYRA-300 is expected to be evaluated in three Phase 2 studies: SURF302 for IR NMIBC, BEACH301 for pediatric achondroplasia and SURF301 for metastatic urothelial cancer. TYRA is also developing TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

TYRA cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the potential to develop next-generation precision medicines and for TYRA-300 to be first-in-class, and the potential safety and therapeutic benefits of our product candidates; the expected timing and phase of development of TYRA-300; and the potential for SNÅP to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with prior feedback from the FDA; we are early in our development efforts, have only recently begun testing TYRA-300 and TYRA-200 for oncology in clinical trials and the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs based on our SNÅP platform is novel and unproven and it may never lead to product candidates that are successful in clinical development or approved products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; interim results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that unconfirmed responses may not ultimately result in confirmed responses to treatment after follow-up evaluations; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

