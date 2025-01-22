Iraqi Council of Representatives introduces new measure to address issue of frequent absences by its members

(MENAFN) The Iraqi Council of Representatives has introduced a new measure to address the issue of frequent absences by its members, which disrupts parliamentary proceedings. Under the new rule, lawmakers who miss future sessions will be required to pay a fine of one million dinars (approximately $750). The Iraqi parliament stated that this initiative aims to resolve the issue of insufficient attendance during sessions, which often prevents the council from achieving a quorum. The Council's president, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, emphasized that the parliamentary code of conduct would be enforced, and absent lawmakers would be penalized. Additionally, the names of those absent would be publicly listed on the council's official website.



Al-Mashhadani discussed the new policy in a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary blocs, urging them to ensure their members attend sessions, participate actively in lawmaking, and help achieve a quorum for legislative work. The Iraqi Council of Representatives consists of 329 members, who are elected every four years. To convene a session, an absolute majority, or two-thirds of the members, is required. While some members are absent due to personal reasons, most absences are attributed to political disagreements over laws being debated and voted on.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117180