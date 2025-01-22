Kuwait Interior Min. Arrests Gang Implicated In Armed Robbery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior arrested a gang implicated in an armed robbery incident at a currency exchange office in Al-Mahboula area, taking a sum of foreign currencies estimated at KD 4,600 (USD 16,500).

In a press release, the Ministry explained that this was a premeditated crime as the gang, of African nationality, had been watching the office from rooftops of nearby buildings and had used metal plates to cover car plates during the robbery.

Efforts of detectives located one of the suspects who confessed to having monitored the office and notifying his partner, who was detained in Aswaq Al-Qurain area.

In his residence, the detectives found the stolen sums as well as a bag of meth.

The Ministry affirmed that the two suspects were referred to the public persecution for legal action. (end)

