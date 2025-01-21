New Indie Thriller - 'THE IMPOSTERS!' NOW AVAILABLE ON VOD/STREAMING FOR THE FIRST TIME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edge of Your Seat Psychological Thriller From Award-Winning Writer/Director Nicholas Winter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHEREVER YOU GO I'LL FIND YOU!Indie leader Random and Porcelain Ltd proudly announce the streaming debut of an all-new indie thriller, THE IMPOSTERS, to worldwide VOD platforms beginning January 21, 2025. Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Nicholas Winter, the edge of your seat drama is a tangled tale of deception, blending noir and psychological thriller in a shadowy story that challenges viewers to discern reality from fabrication. What began as an award-winning screenplay exploring themes of identity and sexuality, evolved into a gripping film adventure tale of Maya, a young woman reeling from a breakup with her long-term girlfriend, who falls for an enigmatic and alluring new friend, Hattie. Maya is captivated by Hattie's success and charismatic outlook on life, and the two quickly fall for each other. But as their relationship deepens, Maya begins to uncover unsettling truths-Hattie may not be who she claims to be, and the world around her begins to unravel in unexpected and chilling ways.LOGLINE: Following a breakup, Maya falls for enigmatic Hattie, but soon realizes her new girlfriend has ulterior motives and everything is not as it seems.Downloadable/Vimeo Trailer:Starring Marie Everett, Chynna Walker, Tegan Mordt, Julia Haworth and Amanda Michaud, Nicolas Winter's THE IMPOSTERS was filmed in the United Kingdom and has been lauded with awards at film festivals around the world, including wins for:Five Continents International Film FestivalBest LGBT Feature FilmBest Lead Actress (Marie Everett)Best Supporting Actress Feature Film (Chynna Walker)Best Team Performance Feature FilmBest PosterChhatrapati Shivaji International Film FestivalBest Feature FilmFlorence Film Awards - November AwardsBest Feature FilmGold AwardLas Vegas International Film & Screenplay FestivalBest LGBTQ Feature FilmAthens International Monthly Art Film Festival - November AwardsBest Original Score (Mel Guérison)Pure Magic International Film Festival- November AwardsBest Actress (Marie Everett)Best Dramatic Feature FilmMegaFlix Film Awards - Platinum AwardsBest Movie FeatureBest PosterBest Actress (Chynna Walker)Best Director (Nicholas Winter)Best LGBTQ+ FilmLondon Movie Awards - November AwardsBest Actress (Marie Everett)Best Director (Nicholas Winter)International Motion Picture Awards - January AwardsBEST LGBTQ+ Feature FilmHeart Of Europe International Monthly Film Festival (HEI)Best Actress feature Film (Marie Everett)Symbiotic Film FestivalBest Director (Nicholas Winter)Barcelona Indie AwardsBest LGBTQ Feature FilmAlways Late TV Movie AwardsFestival PrizeBest Feature FilmAmong others, THE IMPOSTERS also was nominated at the Central Coast International Film Festival 2024 Summer Award for Best Feature Film and at the Liverpool Indie Awards for the LIA Award and Best LGBTQ Feature Film.LONGER SYNOPSIS: After a recent split from her long-term girlfriend, Maya meets an enigmatic new friend Hattie. Maya is impressed with Hattie's success and attitude towards life and soon they fall for each other. But quickly things begin to unravel as Maya realizes that Hattie is perhaps not who she says she is, and everything is not as it seems.Info/Specs:Released By: Random MediaDirector: Nicholas WinterWriter: Nicholas WinterProducers: Nicholas WinterMusic: Melissa Guerison, Mel GuerisonRunning Time: 87 minutes // Production Year: 2023Audio Language: EnglishGenre: Independent, ThrillerRating: TV-MA (Recommended US MPAA Rating)Availability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Real-time Platform list:Social Media:IMDb:About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANG... // ...High Road Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2023 Porcelain Film Ltd.

