Trump 2.0: What We Learned From The 47Th US President's First Day In Office

Author: Christopher Featherstone

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Donald said he'd be a "dictator for a day" when he returned to the Oval Office for a second term. And he certainly hit the ground running, signing scores of executive orders within hours of being inaugurated.

One of the measures he had telegraphed throughout the campaign was that on“day one”, he would“launch the largest deportation program in American history”. He also announced his intention to end “birthright citizenship” , pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement (again), and impose a tranche of tariffs .

All these declarations meant Trump's first day was going to be busy. Now, after his inauguration speech and the announced executive orders, we can start to identify Trump's priorities. Three themes stand out: partisan politics, isolationism, and foreign policy disruption.

As with his first term, Trump has entered office and immediately broken from the“normal” conduct of an incoming president. In his inaugural address , Trump continued his attacks on the legal cases he faced, pronouncing that:“The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the justice department and our government will end.”

Trump even attempted to lump what he clearly sees as the Democrats' attempts to use the legal systems as a form of character assassination against him with the actual attempted assassination from the 2024 campaign trail, declaring:“Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom – and indeed, take my life.”

The 47th US president didn't refer to the January 6 rioters in the speech itself. But later, he delivered on his promises from the campaign trail, signing pardons for over 1,500 people who were prosecuted for their actions on that infamous day. This was a direct appeal to his Maga (Make America Great Again) base.

Joe Biden's controversial issuing of pre-emptive pardons to his family members and key targets of angry Trump attacks shows Biden anticipated that the new president is unlikely to be as magnanimous with his political opponents.

How Trump responds to this, and how he treats people he has previously fallen out with – such as his pandemic tsar, Dr Anthony Fauci, and his former head of US joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley – are likely to have a big role to play in setting the political tone in Washington.

From his inauguration speech and from what we know about his first day back in power, it seems clear that politics in the US will be just as partisan and polarised as when he was last in the White House. While this is no surprise, having it confirmed in this way sets the tone for the conduct of American politics going forward.

Isolationism

While US foreign policy during Trump's first term was arguably the most chaotic policy area of an especially chaotic presidency, there was a strong theme of isolationism . Entering office in January 2017, Trump almost immediately began the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement , an action he has now repeated .

He also took steps to begin to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) – at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Entering the Oval Office again, Trump has followed through on this promise, issuing an executive order starting the process of withdrawing the US from the WHO .

All eyes are now on how he deals with Nato, an organisation he dismissed as“obsolete” in 2017. On the campaign trail last year, Trump repeatedly said he would tell Russia they could do “whatever they hell they want” to any Nato members not paying their bills. There are now clear concerns about US commitment to the North Atlantic alliance.

The Putin question

There was nothing about Russia, Ukraine or Vladimir Putin in Trump's inaugural. But given his past comments about the war, there has been a lot of speculation about his approach to dealing with his Russian counterpart. Trump had said he would achieve a peace deal for Ukraine in“one day”. But now his administration has conceded that a deal is “months away” .

Dynamic relationship: Trump with Russian president Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva in July 2018. EPA-EFE/Anatoly Maltsev

Putin issued Trump the typical congratulations on his inauguration, and added that:“Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States that will be built on an equal and mutually respectful basis”. But despite a widespread perception that the reelected president would be equally respectful of Putin as he'd seemed in 2022, when he said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was“genius” and“savvy”, Trump has now decided to take a completely different tone.

Putin is, Trump said after his inauguration, “destroying Russia” with his approach to the war. Going further, the US president added:“He can't be thrilled, he's not doing so well. I mean, he's grinding it out, but most people thought that war would have been over in about one week, and now you're into three years, right?”

Whether this assessment of Putin's conduct of the war acts as a stumbling block in the path to potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remains to be seen. But it's of a piece with Trump's image as “disruptor-in-chief” .

Whether or not he maintains this distance from Putin, many of the themes of his second inauguration show a degree of continuation from Trump's first term. His aggressive approach to politics and isolationist policies align with what we already knew about Trump. But his first day in office demonstrates how much more confident and prepared he is in 2025 than eight years ago.

However, more than anything else, the biggest takeaway from day one of Trump 2.0 is his willingness to go after controversy – and his flamboyant showmanship in doing so.