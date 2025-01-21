ILT20: Shepherd, Pooran Power MI Emirates To Important Win Over ADKR

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The MI Emirates produced a clinical display with the bat and the ball, handing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 28-run defeat at the Zayed on Tuesday.

The MI Emirates had the likes of Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran to thank for the win as they played a crucial part in helping their side get to within two points of the table toppers.

The MI Emirates' bowlers were in fine form on the night, with four of them picking a wicket each, while Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd bagged two each to derail the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chase.

Put into bat first, the MI Emirates started off well, with openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem (38) put on a fine stand at the top. After the duo put on a 42-run stand, the Sri Lankan Perera was the first to depart for 23, just before the end of the powerplay. In walked Tom Banton, and along with Waseem ensured the MI Emirates kept the scoreboard ticking.

Halfway into the innings, Banton was dismissed for nine, and soon after Waseem followed suit for 38. Skipper Nicholas Pooran was joined by Kieron Pollard, but the veteran right-hander found it tough to get going, and was eventually knocked over by Ali Khan for five. At this point, the score read 102/4, with just over 6 overs to go.

Dan Mousley was the next to fall for six, after which Romario Shepherd joined his captain for the final phase of the innings.

Pooran, who was striking it cleanly, was closing in on his half-century before Jason Holder had his number after a well-made 49. That put the focus on Shepherd in the final few overs. The big-hitting right-hander then went through the gears and smashed three maximums along with four boundaries, to finish with an unbeaten 38 from 13 deliveries. The MI Emirates, who had slowed down for a few overs in the middle, eventually posted 186/6.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got off to a quick start, as openers Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous took the attack to the MI Emirates bowlers. Mayers, who smashed three sixes, scored 22 off 14 deliveries, before Dan Mousley ran him out with a fine a piece of fielding. That ended a 39-run stand in the fourth over, after which the MI Emirates took control.

Akeal Hosein dismissed Joe Clarke for three, after which Romario Shepherd accounted for Michael-Kyle Pepper for five and Alishan Sharafu for four. At the end of an action-packed Powerplay, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were 56/4.

Waqar Salamkheil cleaned up Laurie Evans for seven, and Zahoor Khan then had Gous caught out in the deep for 34, which put further pressure on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. That brought Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to the middle, and the big-hitting batters put on a half-century stand, raising hopes of a comeback. However, in the 18th over, Narine was caught at cover for 13, and then Fazalhaq Farooqi cleaned up David Willey in the 19th. Russell, who remained unbeaten on 37 from 23 deliveries could not take his side over the line as the MI Emirates came away with a comfortable win on the night.

“It feels good, and we knew how important this game was. I was relaxed because Nicholas Pooran was there and I was just trying to get to the last over and see what I could get. Whenever you do well in one department it gives you confidence,” Shepherd, who was named player-of-the-match, said.

Brief Scores

MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 28 runs

MI Emirates 186/6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 49, Romario Shepherd 38 not out, Muhammad Waseem 38, Jason Holder 2 for 38, Ali Khan 2 for 58)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 158/9 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 37 not out, Andries Gous 34, Romario Shepherd 2/14, Alzarri Joseph 2/33, Waqar Salamkheil 1/13)

Player of the Match: Romario Shepherd