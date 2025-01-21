New Strategic Appointments To Roadsync's Executive Team, John Brown As Chief Operating Officer And Lester Rivera As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadSync, an innovative digital for the logistics industry, today strengthens its executive leadership team with John Brown joining as Chief Operating Officer and Lester Rivera being promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

John Brown joins as Chief Operating Officer, bringing 25 years of and operational leadership experience. Most recently, Brown served as COO of ParkMobile and previously held executive roles at Clutch Technologies and Cardlytics. As COO, Brown will oversee RoadSync's day-to-day operations, focusing on scaling the company's infrastructure and optimizing operational efficiency to support continued growth.

Lester Rivera has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer following three years of delivering outstanding sales results at RoadSync as SVP of Sales. Previously, Rivera led inside sales at FLEETCOR for over 12 years. In his role as CRO, Rivera leads RoadSync's revenue strategy and execution, focusing on expanding market reach and accelerating adoption of RoadSync's solutions.

"The logistics industry needs modern financial solutions, and our strengthened leadership team will help deliver them," said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. "John's expertise in scaling operations and Lester's proven success in reaching complex markets will accelerate our impact across the industry."

These appointments reflect RoadSync's commitment to building a world-class team to support its expansion in the $800 billion logistics and transportation industry. For more information, visit .

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for the entire supply chain – warehouses, trucks/carriers, repair/tow merchants, and brokers – integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit .

