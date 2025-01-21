Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Carrying Device For A Coffee Cup (BKC-291)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient carrying device that would offer an easy way to carry a cup of hot or iced coffee," said one of two inventors, from Canton, Mass., "so we invented the COFFEE SLING. Our design prevents spills and painful burns associated with holding a cup of coffee."

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory to ease the task of carrying a cup of coffee. In doing so, it helps prevent spills and messes. It also reduces the risk of burns to the hands and fingers, and it could help free the hands for carrying other items. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-291, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

