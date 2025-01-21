Nicolet Law Launches New Bilingual Practice To Better Serve Wisconsin's Spanish-Speaking Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicolet Law is thrilled to announce the opening of its new bilingual practice, designed to provide high-quality services to Spanish-speaking clients across Wisconsin. This exciting expansion is part of the firm's commitment to ensuring all clients, regardless of language, receive the personalized attention and advocacy they deserve.

The bilingual practice, based in the Milwaukee office , is staffed by a dedicated team fluent in Spanish and English, including:

- William“Guillermo” Waltenberger , Attorney

- Nicole Reid , Paralegal

- Abigail Favela, Legal Assistant

Additionally, bilingual intake specialists Rosario Gunderson and Mareni Piñero Ronda, based in the Eau Claire office, bring extensive experience and deep ties to the Hispanic community, ensuring clients feel heard and supported from the first interaction.

Meeting a Critical Need for Spanish-Speaking Legal Services

According to the most recent statistics, Wisconsin's Hispanic or Latino population is approximately 478,074. This reflects a significant increase from the 2020 Census, which reported 447,290 Hispanic or Latino residents, making up 7.6% of the population. This growth indicates a continuing trend of increasing diversity within the state.

“For over 20 years, I've seen how underserved the Spanish-speaking population in Wisconsin is when it comes to legal representation,” said Attorney Bill Waltenberger.“Clients need to communicate in their native language to feel confident their voice is heard, and their rights are protected.”

The team's approach focuses on client education and a people-first philosophy, helping clients navigate challenging times with compassion and trust.“We want clients to focus on healing while we work hard to maximize their case value,” said Nicole Reid.“Our goal is to ensure they feel understood and supported every step of the way.”

A Growing Presence in Wisconsin's Hispanic Community

Nicolet Law's bilingual practice serves Spanish-speaking communities throughout Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Eau Claire. The firm aims to expand its outreach by sponsoring events such as Mexican Fiesta and more.

“Being part of the community means showing up, listening, and building trust,” said Abigail Favela, who brings years of experience working with Spanish-speaking clients.“We want to be the firm that families turn to when they need legal help.”

A Vision for the Future of Latinos in Wisconsin

The bilingual practice represents Nicolet Law's vision for an inclusive and equitable approach to legal services. The firm envisions opening a dedicated Spanish-language office near Milwaukee's Hispanic community, with expanded staff and resources to meet growing demand.

“When a client hears their native language, a barrier is broken, and trust begins to build,” said Rosario Gunderson.“We are here to ensure that all community members can access the legal help they deserve.”

To learn more about Nicolet Law's bilingual services or to schedule a consultation, visit or contact the bilingual practice at (715) 377-2141.

About Nicolet Law

Nicolet Law is known for its dedication to personalized service and compassionate advocacy. The firm handles personal injury, premises liability, and car accident cases across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in successful client recoveries. With the launch of its bilingual practice, Nicolet Law is honored to extend its services and support to Spanish-speaking communities.

