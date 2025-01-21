Duly Health And Care Integrates My Viva Plan® To Empower Patients Living With Obesity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EDMONTON, CANADA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Viva Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with Duly and Care, a leading multi-specialty medical group in the United States, to enhance obesity care and empower patients in their health journeys. This collaboration introduces My Viva Plan® into Duly Health and Care's suite of services, with multiple obesity specialists across different sites who may now prescribe My Viva Plan for obesity patients.



By integrating the digital health platform, Duly Health and Care expands its commitment to providing holistic, patient-centered care that goes beyond clinical settings. This partnership represents a step forward in addressing obesity management by combining pharmacotherapy with an evidence-based digital solution that personalizes self-care plans for sustainable health outcomes.



“It's an evidence-based lifestyle program that patients can conveniently incorporate alongside obesity pharmacotherapy, offering an affordable solution to support their treatment,” said Dr. Jabbar, obesity medicine expert at Duly Health and Care.



My Viva Plan delivers a personalized health journey through initial assessments, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) strategies, and dynamic, evidence-based treatment plans. It educates patients on mental wellness, nutrition, and physical activity while adjusting plans automatically based on individual progress.



Patients will gain access to actionable health insights and tailored self-care plans, while providers benefit from automated data summarization and plan generation, enhancing their efficiency. By integrating My Viva Plan into Duly Health and Care's offerings, both patients and providers will experience a more coordinated and streamlined approach to care, enabling healthcare teams to focus on personalized, high-quality care without the burden of manual data analysis.



“It is rare and refreshing to find an obesity specialist with deep pharmacotherapy expertise who recognizes the essential role of lifestyle in achieving sustainable health outcomes. Alongside improved patient outcomes, Dr. Jabbar recognized how My Viva Plan is also an educational tool for physicians in Lifestyle Medicine, offering practice flexibility and optimizing clinical operations,” said Dr. Prerana Rudrapatna, Chief Medical Liaison at My Viva.





About Duly Health and Care

Duly Health and Care is the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical group in the nation with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups – DuPage Medical Group, Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.



About My Viva Inc.

My Viva Inc. provides digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes. The core program, My Viva Plan®, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. The digital program enables patients to take control of their health, preventing and managing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their“Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals coach patients directly, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and patient-centred.



