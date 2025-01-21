Former US Attorney For The Middle District Of Georgia Joins Troutman Pepper Locke

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Having had the privilege of working closely with Peter in the past, I am thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to collaborating with him once again," said Charlie Peeler , managing partner of Troutman Pepper Locke's Atlanta office, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia from 2017 to 2020. "Peter's deep understanding of both criminal and civil enforcement actions, combined with his established relationships within the Georgia business, legal, and law enforcement communities, will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our clients, our investigations practice here in Atlanta, and across the firm."

As the chief federal law enforcement official for a district encompassing 70 counties and a population of approximately two million people, Leary was instrumental in leading high-profile investigations and prosecutions. Additionally, he was an active member of several Attorney General Advisory Committee (AGAC) subcommittees, contributing in areas such as cyber and intellectual property, terrorism and national security, violent and organized crime, and environmental justice.

"Peter's background in high-stakes litigation and government processes will enhance our firm's capabilities in defending clients against criminal liability and navigating complex legal challenges," said Allison O'Neil , leader of Troutman Pepper Locke's White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice. "His experience in cybercrime and incident response, particularly his work as the U.S. Attorney Office's Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property prosecutor and National Security Cyber Specialist, makes him a critical asset to our cybersecurity and data breach efforts."

Before becoming the U.S. Attorney, Leary served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2018 to 2020, managing the office's criminal, civil, appellate, and administrative divisions. He began his career with the Department of Justice in 2007 as an Honors Program trial attorney in the Civil Division's Federal Programs Branch, where he defended executive actions and the constitutionality of acts of Congress. Leary's extensive experience also includes serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the criminal division, where he led prosecutions in cases involving computer crimes, fraud, firearms, drugs, and terrorism.

Leary earned both his J.D. and his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, where he was a Jefferson Scholar.

"I am thrilled to become part of Troutman Pepper Locke's White Collar Litigation and Investigations team," Leary said. "With my background in both criminal and civil enforcement actions, I am committed to providing our clients with the highest level of legal representation and strategic counsel. I look forward to leveraging my government experience to help clients navigate complex enforcement actions and investigations."

Troutman Pepper Locke's White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice Group includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel, and seasoned white collar defense attorneys who resolve sensitive government investigations and proceedings. The team has decades of experience handling high-stakes civil and criminal government investigations throughout the U.S. and are able to respond quickly to minimize risk.

