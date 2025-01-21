Union Energy Minister Raises Concerns On Free Electricity Schemes

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) Union Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday raised concerns about states providing free electricity, calling it a motivated practice that places a significant economic burden on the country.

Speaking at the regional review meeting on energy organised by the of New and Renewable Energy in Jaipur, Joshi said,“I am not targeting any specific state, but this system is unsustainable in the long run. Instead of offering free electricity, we should empower consumers to access affordable electricity at home and contribute surplus power to the grid to help meet the nation's energy needs.”

Highlighting a potential solution, Joshi mentioned the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which he described as a game-changer for states currently offering free electricity.

He suggested that if these states redirect their subsidy funds into the scheme, consumers could enjoy 25 years of electricity without worrying about bills. This would also alleviate the financial strain of annual subsidy allocations on state governments.

He further emphasised the rising demand for energy, attributing it to India's rapid economic growth.

“India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. With 65 per cent of our population being young, our production and manufacturing capabilities are strengthening,” he said.

He also highlighted India's achievements in exporting steel and toys, noting that global interest in India's Green Hydrogen Project is increasing, with 50 per cent of its demand coming from international markets.

“The world is looking at India, and every state must seize this opportunity,” he said, adding that renewable energy is key to preserving the planet for future generations.

Joshi pointed out that the cost of solar energy has drastically reduced from ₹11 per unit to ₹2.15 per unit in Madhya Pradesh, demonstrating India's progress in renewable energy.

He also mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Solar Urja Ghar Yojana and PM Kusum Yojana, which aim to provide solar energy to every household with government subsidies, ensuring energy sustainability by 2032.

He said that by 2032, Rajasthan will double its energy production.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, present at the event, praised the state's progress in renewable energy.

“Rajasthan is leading the way in renewable energy production. The state not only meets its own energy needs but also supplies power to other states,” Sharma said.

He shared that solar panels have been installed in 2,500 homes, with plans to expand contributions to wind energy in the near future.

Sharma concluded by reaffirming Rajasthan's commitment to advancing renewable energy and ensuring energy self-sufficiency for the country.