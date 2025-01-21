Mugham Singers Delight Music Lovers At National Art Museum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A spectacular concert has been held in Baku within the "Music in
the Museum" project, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry and Azerbaijan National Art Museum,
Azernews reports.
Soloists from the International Mugham Center, including mugham
singers, Honored Artist Sevinj Sarayeva, Abgyul Mirzaliyeva, Nismat
Sadrayeva, Murad Lachin, Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Khasai Shikhiyev, and
Mirali Mirizade, as well as Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salahov
(kamancha), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Mehta Muhammadalizade
(qanun), and Siyavush Karimov (naghara) delighted the audience with
their performances. The host of the concert was Samray Aliyeva.
Each stage of the "Music in the Museum" project is dedicated to
a specific era in music and visual arts.
The audience is provided with a unique opportunity not only to
listen to works of world classical music and Azerbaijani composers,
as well as national, jazz, and ethnic compositions, but also to
take part in a thematic tour that introduces them to the art of
that time.
As a result, the culture of each era is perceived by the
audience in an inseparable unity.
Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art
connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts
of Western Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art
enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange
between Azerbaijan and other countries.
