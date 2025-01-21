Ronit Roy's Firm To Provide Security For Saif Ali Khan After Attack: Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospitals on Tuesday. The 'Kurbaan' was all smiles as he reached his Mumbai house after being in the hospital for five days.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan has now decided to employ the services of actor Ronit Roy's security firm for protection.

Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Thursday, January 15. Saif suffered six injuries, including one in his spine after which he was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital.

Ronit Roy refused to divulge details on the kind of security cover provided to Saif Ali Khan.“We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back,” Ronit Roy told Hindustan Times, when asked about the kind of security provided to Saif.

Ronit Roy's security agency

Ronit Roy owns“Ace Security and Protection” agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP). It currently caters to Bollywood actors. Saif Ali Khan, and his whole family has been provided round the clock security by Ronit Roy's agency, 'Real Bollywood Hungama' shared on Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan was in the hospital for five days. Dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, the Bollywood actor got into a car after leaving the hospital on being discharged and later reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

As Saif Ali Khan arrived at his residence, dozens of cameras swarmed around his car, eager to capture a glimpse of the actor. Viral footage showed the Bollywood actor, flanked by police and security, giving a thumbs up to both the paparazzi and his supporters awaiting him outside his Bandra home.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, and they took him back to Khan's house to recreate the crime scene on Tuesday.

