Dean's Dip Unveils Five New, On-Trend, Flavorful Dips, Perfect For Any Snacking Occasion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Dean's has always been known for its consistently delicious, flavor-forward dips, from its category-leading French Onion Dip to these new and tasty flavors," says Kelly Hansen, Vice President of Marketing for West Madison Foods, maker of Dean's Dip. "No matter how you enjoy them - dip, dunk or spread, our new flavorful dips offer tremendous versatility and promise to elevate any snacking or entertaining occasion!"

Dean's new dip lineup includes:



Creamy Dill -This cool and creamy dip features bold and delicious, dill and garlic flavor. For consumers looking for the perfect pairing, this on-trend flavor goes well with potato chips, crackers and veggies! Available in a 16 oz. tub

Jalapeño Popper -Cheesy, spicy and totally irresistible, this new dip adds a fun and spicy kick to the party, and it especially hits when paired with tortilla chips, potato chips with ridges or even pizza crust. Available in a 16 oz. tub

Dean's Cantina Dairy Dips -Available in a 12 oz. tub



Mexican Street Corn -Inspired by the festival favorite, this creamy dip has real bits of corn, a cheesy kick and just the right texture for easy dipping



Fiesta Taco DipTM -This tastes just like your favorite taco! Scoop it with tortilla chips or add to nachos, quesadillas or tacos for a flavor-packed bite Guacamole Flavored -Spicy, smooth and velvety, this creamy dip pairs perfectly with tortilla chips or as a dollop on nachos, tacos and salads

The five new dips (MSRP: $3.49 each) are now available at major grocers nationwide.

About West Madison Foods

West Madison Foods, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in July 2023 to acquire a portfolio of brands from Ventura Foods. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Dean's® brand's dairy dips and Marie's® category-leading salad dressings, dips and spreads. For more information on West Madison Foods, please visit .

