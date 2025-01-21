REMADE Institute Announces Registration Is Open For 2025 REMADE(SM) Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"REMADE and our partners are excited to convene our annual in-depth, multidisciplinary, action-based scientific and thought-leadership event addressing all aspects of the Circular in our nation's capital once again," said REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr. "We strongly encourage innovators, academic and national laboratory researchers, business leaders, and others - from university students just starting out, to international experts renowned in their fields - to attend this incredibly important event at this critical time."

The annual REMADE Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference advances the conversation on a circular approach and how it can benefit nations in meeting their multiple energy, environmental, manufacturing, and economic goals. Now in its third year, the annual event attracts more than 300 industry leaders and innovators and features approximately 60 presentations on peer-reviewed papers highlighting new technologies capable of accelerating the transition to a Circular Economy. The 2025 conference will also feature several high-level keynote speakers, including:



Maria Ligia Do Rosario Noronha, PhD, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Head, New York Office, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Tim McAloone, PhD, Professor of Design for Sustainability, Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark Janez Potočnik, PhD, Co-Chair, UNEP's International Resource Panel (IRP), and Partner, SYSTEMIQ; he previously served as European Commissioner for the Environment and, prior to that, served as Minister for European Affairs in Slovenia

"The Foundation is pleased to partner with the REMADE Institute once again on what has become, in just three years, a prestigious, international thought-leadership conference," said Danielle Holly, Executive Lead, North America, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. "Technology is a key, and largely untapped, enabler of the circular economy. This gathering brings together the brightest and latest thinking on how industry, policymakers, and circular economy leaders can drive the transition to a circular economy through technology in the United States."

"There is substantial opportunity to increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and domestic supply chain resilience, by addressing resource scarcity and recovery of energy-intensive and energy-related materials," said Chris Saldaña, Director of DOE's Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office. "This event will be a great opportunity for the innovation community to come together and share advancements that are moving our nation forward toward developing domestic circular supply chains."

A systems approach to addressing problems from all angles is planned for the annual REMADE conference, including systems analysis, industrial ecology, circular design, manufacturing materials optimization, remanufacturing and reuse, and recovery and recycling. The event serves as a showcase for innovative technologies capable of increasing U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, reducing manufacturing energy consumption and costs, decreasing industrial emissions, decreasing the use of virgin materials, increasing the supply and use of recycled materials, strengthening the resilience of the U.S. supply chain, generating economic growth opportunities, and creating and retaining jobs nationwide.

Experts at the 2025 conference will present REMADE-funded research and development projects as well as other technological research projects from around the world that are capable of increasing the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of energy-intensive materials. These materials include metals, such as steel and aluminum; polymers, including plastics; fibers, including paper\ and textiles; and electronic scrap, or e-scrap.

Efforts are ongoing worldwide to transition from today's linear "take, make, waste" economy to a Circular Economy, where waste and pollution are eliminated, products and materials are circulated, and nature is regenerated. A Circular Economy can help tackle some of the biggest global challenges facing the world today and create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

The 2025 REMADE Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference is open to REMADE members, non-members, and university students from across the U.S. and around the world. Members of the media are also welcome to attend. To learn more and register for the 2025 conference, click here .

For those who are interested, conference sponsorship opportunities are available. For more detailed information on sponsorship opportunities, go to Sponsorships – REMADE Institute .

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 160+ member public-private partnership established and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO). REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, trade organizations, and national laboratories, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. For more information about REMADE ( R educing EM bodied Energy A nd D ecreasing E missions), visit .

About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. The Foundation works with its Network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

For additional information, contact:

Megan Connor Murphy

Director, Marketing and Communications

REMADE Institute

585-339-8379 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE REMADE Institute