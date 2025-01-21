Sri Lankan Gov't To Implement Financial Relief Measure

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Jan 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Sri Lankan will implement additional relief measures, aimed at easing the burden on the public, Deputy of Finance, Harshana Suriyapperuma told parliament, yesterday.

The measures include raising the income tax threshold to 150,000 rupees (about 510 U.S. dollars), exempting value-added tax on dairy products, to address the nutrition needs of children, allocating 6,000 rupees (about 20 dollars) per child, to help with the purchase of school supplies, and increasing the fertiliser subsidy to support agricultural production, he said.

Suriyapperuma said that, the government has already taken several initiatives to mitigate the financial challenges of the people.– NNN-XINHUA