(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers, subjected to unbearable service conditions, have begun taking justice into their own hands against commanders in military units stationed along the Zaporizhzhia front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the partisan movement ATESH.

An ATESH agent infiltrated in the Russian revealed an incident involving the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (SMRB). On the morning of January 14, near Huliaipole in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, a mechanic-driver used a 5.45mm Kalashnikov rifle to wound a sergeant and fatally shoot the commander of his grenade launcher platoon.

Following the incident, the command of Unit 51460 fears further retaliation against officers and sergeants. To address the situation, they are reportedly attempting to implement stricter controls over personal weapons.

Soldiers from this unit describe their service conditions as intolerable, marked by torture and intimidation, confiscation of personal mobile phones; extortion by commanders, who demand bribes or outright seize soldiers' salary cards.

ATESH urged members of the 64th SMRB to join the partisan movement: "We call on servicemen of the 64th SMRB to join the ATESH movement to fight against criminal commanders. We will help you save your lives and restore justice."

Previously, ATESH agents documented efforts by the Russian forces to reinforce maritime engineering barriers in the Balaklava Bay of temporarily occupied Crimea. These measures aim to protect against unmanned naval vessels and sabotage groups.