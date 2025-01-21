Gundir Welcomes Two New Leaders In A Year Of Exceptional Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gundir announces two leadership hires to drive innovation and client success after a year of record growth in direct mail and omnichannel marketing.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gundir Enters 2025 with Expanded Leadership to Drive Innovation and Client Success

Gundir celebrated unprecedented growth in 2024, nearly doubling its Client base. 2025 continues that trend with new Client wins to start the year. To manage and continue that trajectory the company proudly announces two key leadership appointments that will fortify its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in direct mail and omnichannel marketing.

A Year of Growth and Innovation

2024 was a banner year for Gundir, characterized by achievements in leveraging data-driven insights and integrating direct mail into omnichannel strategies. The company's expertise in personalized, address-based data marketing helped clients achieve higher ROI, stronger engagement, and measurable results. Gundir's unique approach to combining tactile direct mail with digital innovations, such as Post Reminder , has cemented its position as a leader in the industry. "As our business continues to expand and innovate, we recognized the need for leaders who can deepen our expertise and drive even greater results for our clients in the rapidly evolving direct marketing landscape," said Mike Gunderson, CEO.

Welcoming New Expertise to the Team

To build on this momentum, Gundir is excited to welcome Sheela Lalani as Director of Production and Bethany MacKay as VP of Data Services.

Sheela Lalani, Director of Production

Sheela brings over two decades of experience in advertising print production and direct mail operations to Gundir. She has successfully led teams for Fortune 500 brands, fashion and design creatives, and enterprise-level agencies. Her background in managing large-scale campaigns and ensuring operational excellence will be instrumental in enhancing Gundir's production capabilities. Beyond her professional life, Sheela finds inspiration in her family, global travels, and culinary explorations, which fuel her creative approach to problem-solving and leadership.

Bethany MacKay, VP of Data Services

Bethany joins Gundir with a distinguished 25-year career in direct marketing, specializing in data analytics and targeted campaign strategies. Her expertise spans healthcare, retail, non-profits, and education, where she's guided enterprise clients through complex data compilation and analysis projects to drive campaign success. Bethany's hands-on approach and passion for identifying actionable insights will elevate Gundir's ability to deliver high-ROI campaigns for clients. Outside work, Bethany embraces the Florida lifestyle, enjoying time with her family on the water and exploring National Parks.

About Gundir

Gundir is one of the largest independent direct mail and omnichannel marketing agencies in the U.S. The company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve measurable results by implementing innovative, targeted marketing efforts using address-based data. By blending the tactile power of direct mail with the precision of data-driven insights, Gundir empowers brands to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. For more information, visit .

