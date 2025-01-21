HICC Pet® Joins Forces With Pawsitive Alliance To Combat Pet Overpopulation In Washington State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HICC Pet supports Pawsitive Alliance with an annual donation to reduce pet overpopulation and promote adoptions, ensuring every pet has a loving home.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HICC Pet is proud to sponsor Pawsitive Alliance, a local nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs and cats in Washington State. As the title sponsor, HICC Pet is committed to supporting the organization annually. This partnership demonstrates HICC Pet's dedication to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners worldwide.Founded in 2005, Pawsitive Alliance is dedicated to addressing pet overpopulation in Washington through a range of impactful initiatives. The organization not only provides spay and neuter programs but also collaborates with adoption agencies to find loving homes for pets and implements strategies to help keep pets with their families, thereby reducing shelter intake. By forming partnerships with rescue groups, shelters, individuals, and businesses across the state, Pawsitive Alliance strives to increase shelter adoptions and expand access to essential spay and neuter services.With a mission to ensure that every pet has the opportunity to thrive, Pawsitive Alliance focuses on expanding affordable veterinary care and enhancing community education around responsible pet ownership. They offer vital resources, including training for foster families and hosting community events to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering. Their ongoing efforts include advocating for policies supporting animal welfare, building strong community relationships, and empowering residents to take action. Together, these initiatives work towards a brighter future for pets and families in Washington.Pawsitive Alliance envisions a future where every dog and cat in Washington State has a loving and healthy home, and every community values and cares for its pets. With the support of partners and advocates, the organization strives to transform this vision into reality, giving every animal the chance to be loved and cared for. Together, we can work toward this shared goal and make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless animals.###About HICC PetHICC Pet, based in Bellevue, Washington, has been a leader in pet care since 2020 and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners. The company offers gentle and effective health solutions for cleaner, more comfortable pets. Their natural products simplify pet care, allowing pet parents to enjoy more quality time with their pets instead of dealing with complicated products. With offices in the U.S., Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the company is expanding globally to promote pet health and comfort. Learn more about HICC Pet at HICCPet .About Pawsitive Alliance:Pawsitive Alliance is a Washington-based non-profit focused on increasing pet adoptions, offering affordable spay/neuter services, and helping pets stay in loving homes. Through partnerships with shelters, rescues, and communities, they work to ensure every pet in Washington finds a permanent, caring home. Learn more about Pawsitive Alliance at PawsitiveAlliance .

