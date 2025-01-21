Soldier Injured In Landmine Explosion Near Loc In J & K's Poonch
Date
1/21/2025 8:15:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- An army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The 32-year-old soldier was part of a patrolling party when he accidentally stepped over the landmine in Krishna Ghati sector, the officials said.
They said the mine went off, causing critical injuries to the sepoy who was immediately evacuated to hospital.
As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.
