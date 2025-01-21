عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Iraq In Davos

1/21/2025 8:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

