President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Iraq In Davos
Date
1/21/2025 8:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the
Republic of Iraq, at the latter's request in Davos,
Azernews reports.
MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109112888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.