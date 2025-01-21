Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size To Hit USD 9.43 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.74% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising prevalence of sleep apnea, technological advancements in devices, and increasing public awareness drive robust growth in the sleep apnea devices Market. Pune, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Sleep Apnea Devices size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The global sleep apnea devices market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, technological innovations in sleep apnea treatment devices, and rising awareness about sleep disorders. Market Analysis Sleep apnea, particularly obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is one of the most common sleep disorders worldwide. The rise in the global prevalence of sleep apnea, coupled with an aging population and lifestyle-related factors such as obesity, is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 100 million people worldwide are affected by sleep apnea, with a significant number going undiagnosed. This creates a large potential market for devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea. In addition, the advancements in technology have significantly improved the efficacy of sleep apnea devices, making them more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. Innovations such as smart CPAP machines, automated positive airway pressure devices, and wearable sleep monitors are contributing to the market's growth. The increased preference for non-invasive treatments, like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy and adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV), is also contributing to the expanding demand for sleep apnea devices.

Government data highlights the growing concern around sleep apnea. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 25 million adults in the United States suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. Furthermore, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) reports that the treatment of sleep apnea and related conditions such as snoring is a significant segment within the healthcare industry. Governments are also investing in public health initiatives to raise awareness about sleep apnea, leading to increased diagnosis and treatment. The demand for sleep apnea devices is also influenced by the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea. Conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes are often linked to untreated sleep apnea. As these diseases become more prevalent, individuals are seeking early diagnosis and treatment, further driving the market growth for sleep apnea devices.

Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis

By Product

Therapeutic devices accounted for over 65% revenue share of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market in 2023. This segment is expected to account for the largest share due to the acceptance of CPAP Machines, BiPAP Machines, and Oral Appliances, which are all considered effective treatment for sleep apnea. Innovations like silent and handheld devices have also enhanced the patient desire for therapeutic devices. Moreover, the rising knowledge about the negative health effects associated with unprocessed sleep apnea has resulted in escalating application regarding medical treatments for early prostatitis remedy.

The diagnostic devices segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period as the focus on diagnosing sleep apnea at an early stage drives the market segment. Home portable testing devices for sleep testing have become more common due to their ease of use, lower costs, and effectiveness as a result. Insurance coverage policy and public health efforts that encourage early

By Age Group

In 2023, the market was dominated by the age group of 40–60 years, accounting for around 55% of the total revenue. Older adults are more vulnerable to sleep apnea as a result of lifestyle factors, comorbidities such as obesity and hypertension, and normal aging changes. Greater health consciousness in this segment always leads to higher access to diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, extending the realm of dominance in its market. The sleep apnea therapy market which is a subset of the sleep disorders therapy market is expected to grow the fastest amongst the three-age group segment as the incidence of sleep apnea is quite high amongst the older population. Several aging-related factors contribute to the need for sleep apnea devices in this segment, including decreased muscle tone in the airway and a greater risk of comorbidities, such as cardiovascular diseases.

Need any customization research on Sleep Apnea Devices Market, Enquire Now@

Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for sleep apnea devices, accounting for the highest share 49% in 2023. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the market's growth due to high healthcare spending, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and widespread awareness about sleep apnea. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced CPAP and BiPAP machines, along with the rising number of sleep apnea diagnoses, is driving the demand for sleep apnea devices in the region.

Europe is also a significant market for sleep apnea devices, driven by the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The European market is expected to witness steady growth, supported by healthcare initiatives and advancements in sleep apnea technologies.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth rate in the sleep apnea devices market. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, coupled with the rising awareness about the condition in countries like China, India, and Japan, is driving the demand for sleep apnea devices. Additionally, healthcare investments and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies in these regions are contributing to the market's growth.

Recent Developments



In January 2024 , ResMed launched a new version of its AirSense 11 CPAP device, featuring an improved algorithm for pressure delivery and a more intuitive user interface. This innovation aims to enhance patient comfort and improve treatment outcomes. In December 2023 , Philips announced the release of its DreamStation 2, a next-generation CPAP machine that offers personalized therapy and improved connectivity for remote monitoring. This development is expected to improve patient compliance and optimize therapy for individuals with obstructive sleep apnea.







Buy a Single-User PDF of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

