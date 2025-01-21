Trump intends on making early China visit

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is considering a visit to China within his first 100 days in office to strengthen ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as concerns of a new trade war loom, according to the Wall Street Journal. The trip would focus on improving relations amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly over Taiwan and trade, though no final decision has been made.



Trump and Xi recently discussed issues like trade, Taiwan, and the situation with TikTok, which faces a ban in the US. While the idea of a visit to China was mentioned, it remains unclear whether it was formally proposed during their phone call. The president-elect has also shown interest in a trip to India, though his immediate focus will likely be on domestic issues, including the border crisis and wildfires in California.



During his first term, Trump visited Beijing in 2017, and his administration imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods and restricted Chinese tech companies like Huawei. Trump's campaign proposal included a 60% tariff on Chinese imports, which could raise costs for American consumers, according to Chinese officials.

