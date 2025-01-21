Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules
1/21/2025 7:12:53 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 21, 2025: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch1 of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules. Glenmark’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc., ANDA 087955.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million*.
Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”
