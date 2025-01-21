HONOR OF KINGS ANNOUNCED GLOBAL BAN&PICK AND INVITATIONAL S3 DETAILS

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE, January 21, 2025 - TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite are excited to announce the updates on Honor of Kings Esports in 2025, including the Global Ban&Pick, details of the highly anticipated Honor of Kings Invitational S3, also the key information for the grassroots launchpad Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3 which is open to all globally.







Returning for 2025, the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 will kick off on February 21, 2025, and conclude on March 1 in Manila, Philippines. Qualified pro teams from across the globe are set to compete for a share of the $300,000 USD prize pool.

The Invitational S3 full schedule is:

● Feb.21 - 24: Group Stage

● Feb. 26 - 27: Quarterfinals

● Feb. 28: Semi-Finals

● Mar. 1: Finals



Global Ban&Pick



The Honor of Kings Invitational S3 and the all the Honor of Kings Esports tournaments onward, Global Ban&Pick, a groundbreaking concept introduced in 2018 and now set to debut on the international stage, will be implemented to enhance the competitiveness and excitement of the tournament, and provide more possibility to each match.

Global Ban&Pick was first introduced by Honor of King’s Pro League (KPL,Honor of Kings Chinese Pro League)) and has been in use for 7 years, with over 8,500 matches played. Designed to highlight the game’s rich roster of heroes and provide a more strategic gameplay experience, Global Ban&Pick ensures that each hero can only be selected once per match by each team with a total of four bans per game. In a BO7 Match series, the Ultimate Battle will commence if the Match is tied 3-3 after Game 6. There will be no restrictions allowing the selection of previously banned and picked heroes. Both teams may also have the same hero lineups in the Ultimate Battle.



Honor of Kings Invitational S3:



Arriving for the first time in the SM City North EDSA in Manila, Philippines, teams set to compete in the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 include:







Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3:



The Honor of Kings Open Series returns in 2025, providing a platform for players from all backgrounds to compete. With no rank or region restrictions, the Open Series showcases inclusivity and gives players with a passion for Honor of Kings a launchpad to reach the highest level on their path to pro. Top ranked teams will have the chance to secure a spot in the Regional Pro League, where they can compete alongside the world’s best professional teams for a spot in the global events. The Open Series Split 3 will encompass three stages; registration and qualifiers, top 16 and elimination rounds with quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand final.



Honor of Kings Open Series Schedule & Regions



SEA - Indonesia, SEA - Malaysia, SEA - Philippines, SEA - Wildcard, South Asia, MENA, South LATAM, North America & North LATAM

● 1.24 - 2.7 - Register

● 2.8 - 2.12 - Qualification

● 2.15 - 2.16 - Round of 16

● 2.22 - Quarterfinals + Semifinals

● 2.23 - Final



South Korea, Japan, Eastern Europe and Central Asia & Western Europe

● 2.14 - 2.28 - Register

● 3.1 - 3.4 - Qualification

● 3.8 - 3.9 - Round of 16

● 3.15 - Quarterfinals + Semifinals

● 3.16 - Final



Brazil

● 3.21 - 4.4 - Register

● 4.5 - 4.8 - Qualification

● 4.12 - 4.13 - Round of 16

● 4.19 - Quarterfinals + Semifinals

● 4.20 - Final



“ Honor of Kings is the pioneer in the industry to implement the Global Ban&Pick, and has successfully implement it in more than 8500 match, whichset to elevate matches to a whole new level. We are thrilled to share details for the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 and Honor of Kings Open Series which is set to kick off a year of exciting competition as we continue to shine a light on players from around the world at all levels of play. I can’t wait to see the incredible plays and creativity our players bring to the stage,“ said James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports Center, Tencent Games.



