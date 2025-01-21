Oceanagold Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results And Conference Call
Date
1/21/2025 7:01:08 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF ) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday February 19, 2025. The results will be made available on the Company's website at .
Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Thursday February 20, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Webcast Details:
To register, please copy and paste the LINK into your browser:
Conference Call Details:
Toll-free North America: + 1-888-510-2154
Toronto: +1-437-900-0527
Australia: +61-280-171-385
If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109112509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.