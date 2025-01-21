Oceanagold Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF ) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, after close on Wednesday February 19, 2025. The results will be made available on the Company's website at .

Senior management will host a call / webcast to discuss the results on Thursday February 20, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

To register, please copy and paste the into your browser:

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free North America: + 1-888-510-2154

Toronto: +1-437-900-0527

Australia: +61-280-171-385

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

