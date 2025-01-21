Orion Metal Exchange Releases The 2025 Silver Guide: The Right Metal At The Right Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange has just released "The 2025 Silver Guide: The Right Metal at the Right Time," a commissioned report that explores silver's historic run fueled by its critical supply deficit and rising dual sector demand. The report highlights silver's low cost of entry, mining forecast, high-tech applications, and price projections for 2025.

Major banks have deemed silver to be undervalued relative to gold, a scenario that is likely to continue to evolve with an improving economy and a host of macroeconomic factors including the metal's critical role in alternative forms of power and traditional energy production.

"Silver is the unsung hero of industry, technology, energy, and communication," said Jacob Blalock, the CEO of Orion Metal Exchange. "It is the best conductor of all metals and a vital component of circuitry, super conductivity, solar technology, and 5G networking. Amazingly, it is also the most affordable of all precious metals."

Like gold, silver has intrinsic value and a rich history dating back to ancient civilizations where silver coins were among the earliest forms of money. Silver also served as a monetary standard from the 16th to the 19th centuries. Today's investor can acquire and hold pure silver bullion coins, bars, rounds - and include investment-grade silver in a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SDIRA).

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California - Orion Metal Exchange has decades of experience in the precious metals industry and a roster of satisfied clients. They offer best-in-class customer service, live online pricing, and full transparency on all transactions. They also have a customer friendly "No-Fee" buyback program.

Orion Metal Exchange is one of the few gold and silver companies with a dedicated Precious Metals IRA division and is recognized by Consumer Affairs as a top-rated Gold IRA dealer. They have an A+ rating with the BBB and 5-star ratings with Google Reviews and Trustpilot. The company is also a member of the NRA Business Alliance and an authorized dealer for the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)

Orion Metal Exchange's "north star" is superior customer care, and they offer step-by-step precious metals purchases, exchanges, self-directed IRA set-up, 3rd party storage and/or home delivery.

The 2025 Silver Guide: The Right Metal at the Right Time can be downloaded HERE for FREE. Better yet, the company can be reached directly by phone at: 1-800-559-0088

