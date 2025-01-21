South Pars gas production rises by 1.7 million cubic meters per day

(MENAFN) production capacity in Phase 13 of the South Pars field has increased by 1.7 million cubic meters per day with the completion of a new gas well, according to Hamidreza Masoudi, the deputy director of development projects at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC).



In a statement, Masoudi emphasized the importance of the South Pars shared field in meeting the country's demands. He noted that detailed strategic plans are in place to further enhance gas production capacity through advanced and sophisticated technologies.



Accelerating development in the shared field is a top priority, Masoudi stated, aligning with the objectives of the Oil Ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company. He highlighted key projects such as completing offshore and onshore operations, drilling 35 in-field wells, and implementing the gas pressure enhancement initiative as crucial for maintaining and boosting production. These measures, he added, aim to improve the energy supply balance and address rising gas demands in various sectors.



Masoudi also noted the effective management of offshore drilling rigs and the completion of intricate operations despite sanctions and international limitations. He expressed confidence that the remaining wells would be completed and operational within the project’s schedule.

