Ukrainian Forces Strike Smolensk Aviation Plant, Oil Depot In Voronezh Region General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region for the second time this week and hit the infrastructure of the Smolensk Plant.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For the second time this week, drones of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Voronezh region, this time at night on January 21.

As a result of the strike carried out in coordination with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fuel tanks supplying the occupying forces are on fire.

The facility belongs to one of Russia's largest state-owned corporations, Rosneft.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces, including the unmanned systems and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hit the infrastructure of the Smolensk Aviation Plant in Smolensk region, Russia, where military aircraft are being modernized and produced. Explosions have been recorded at the aviation plant.

The strikes on the Russian forces command points continue. In particular, a strike was carried out on the command post of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha, Donetsk region. There is information about explosions and smoke in the target area.

The results of the strikes are being clarified, the General Staff added, noting that the targeted and systematic combat operations aimed at increasing the effect of sanction pressure on key Russian occupiers' sites will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine ceases.

As reported by Ukrinform, at night on January 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Voronezh region.

Additionally, on January 21, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, confirmed the attack on the Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, including the Su-25 assault aircraft.